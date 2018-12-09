Officers take kids on shopping spree for Christmas

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Some needy students will have some new clothes and toys for the holidays thanks to the generosity of police.

Lt. Lauren Hummell with Henrico Police shared photos of Saturday’s Cops and Kids Christmas Program at the Walmart on Nine Mile Road.

More than 100 students from Henrico and New Kent paired off with an officer or deputy who took them on a shopping spree.

Each child received $100 to spend on necessities like clothes and another $100 to buy any toys they want.

“It’s a great annual partnership between law enforcement, Walmart and our community,” Hummell said.

Additionally, the Sandston Moose Lodge hosted a breakfast for the children, their families and officers before the event.