HAMPTON, Va. -- For the first time in school history, the Manchester Lancers can say they are State Champions in Football.

Manchester scored 49 unanswered points after they trailed 7-0 in the first for a 49-7 win to complete the school's first undefeated season at 15-0.

The Lancers outscored their opponents this season 819-70 and in the last seven games, including the playoffs. They didn't allow a team to score more than seven points and allowed a combined 24 points in that stretch.