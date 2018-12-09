Murder suspect’s son taken into custody during raid

Governor declares state of emergency
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police searched a home on Black Road in Chesterfield County for a second day on Saturday.

Law enforcement raided the home of Joshua Federico home on Friday in connection to an alleged murder-for-hire plot.

Officers also took Federico's 19-year-old son into custody last night on a bond violation.

Police first arrested Hunter Federico in August on unrelated drug charges.

Police said Joshua Federico, his brother, his mother and two friends hatched a plan to hire people to kill witnesses in his upcoming murder trial.

Wendy M. Federico, Joseph A. Federico, Constantine G. Trikoulis and Laura C. Miller.

Federico is accused of shooting his estranged pregnant wife and killing her boyfriend in August.

