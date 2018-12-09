Murder suspect’s son taken into custody during raid

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police searched a home on Black Road in Chesterfield County for a second day on Saturday.

Law enforcement raided the home of Joshua Federico home on Friday in connection to an alleged murder-for-hire plot.

Officers also took Federico's 19-year-old son into custody last night on a bond violation.

Police first arrested Hunter Federico in August on unrelated drug charges.

Police said Joshua Federico, his brother, his mother and two friends hatched a plan to hire people to kill witnesses in his upcoming murder trial.

Federico is accused of shooting his estranged pregnant wife and killing her boyfriend in August.