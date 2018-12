× Snow and icy conditions close Hanover roads

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — The snowstorm the blanketed Virginia Sunday has created treacherous driving conditions around the state.

In Hanover, the sheriff’s office announced the following road closures (as of 5 p.m.):

West Patrick Henry Road near Scotchtown Road

Mountain Road near Triple Oaks Estates Drive

Arnoka Road to Ridge View Road