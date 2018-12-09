Nearly 100 flights cancelled at Richmond International Airport as winter storm socks Virginia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- That major winter storm dumping snow on Central Virginia has cancelled nearly 100 flights at Richmond International Airport on Sunday.

Airport officials tweeted at just before 5 p.m. that 92 flights had been cancelled on Sunday and that 23 flights for Monday were "already scratched."

#RIC 17:00 Dashboard: 92 cancellations for today; looking ahead to Monday, 23 flights already scratched. — Richmond Airport RIC (@Flack4RIC) December 9, 2018

Travelers were urged to check the status of their flights before heading to the Airport.

#RIC 14:00 Dashboard: Snow Teams active, two air carrier runways open and in use. Today's cancellation total has increased to 59. Please check your flight's status before heading to the Airport. — Richmond Airport RIC (@Flack4RIC) December 9, 2018

United Airlines officials apologized to passengers on Flight 1543 to Denver, which was slated to take of at 8 a.m.

Passengers were stuck on the runway for about three hours after officials with the airline said weather conditions worsened.

Officials said passengers were allowed to deborard the plane when it returned to the gate at 11 a.m.

Passengers got back onto the plane around 1 p.m., sat on the runway for several more hours before returning to the the gate at 5 p.m. when the flight was finally cancelled.

United officials noted that the runways were closed for a short period of time during the afternoon and that the deicing contractor had mechanical equipment issues which impacted deicing the planes.

United officials apologized for the inconvenience.

Airline officials noted that most of the flights that took off Sunday morning did so before the heavy snow started to fall.

Click here to check the statuses of flights at Richmond International Airport.