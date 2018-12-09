Downed tree, disabled semis close I-95 north at Route 288

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Officials are warning drivers that I-95 north near Route 288 in Chesterfield County will be closed for several hours.

Capt. J A Harvey with Chesterfield Fire and EMS said the stretch of interstate would be closed because of weather.

According to VDOT, a downed tree in the road has closed the interstate's northbound exit ramp to Route 288.

Additionally, there are two disabled tractor-trailers along that stretch of I-95.

"Motorists are urged to avoid unnecessary travel this evening and into Monday morning due to slick, hazardous road conditions," VDOT officials warned. "If travel is essential, motorists should drive slowly and leave a safe distance between vehicles."