Bobby Willoughby has been missing for weeks: 'We need to find him'

RICHMOND, Va. — A search is underway for 29-year-old Bobby Willoughby.

Willoughby was last seen by family members October 3 in Richmond.

He made contact with police in Stafford on November 7, but has not been heard from since.

“Police are limited in what they can do because he has not committed a crime and he is not a minor,” his father said.

Willoughby was described as a 5’10” white male with brown hair and green eyes.

He drives an older model, light blue Audi convertible with license plate BW1LLO.

His father believes a recent change in medication may have led to his son’s disappearance.

“We need to find him and get him home to get him the help he needs,” his father said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Richmond Police at 804-646-5125.