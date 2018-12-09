× ‘Lock your doors and windows’ sheriff tells neighbors after gunman walks into Orange home

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. — Orange County Sheriff Mark Amos has encouraged neighbors who live near Blue Ridge Turnpike to lock their doors and windows after a gunman walked into a home along the 18000 block of Blue Ridge Turnpike at about 7:36 p.m. Saturday.

“The victims advised that they were sitting inside the residence when a person entered thru their unlocked front door,” a sheriff’s office spokesperson said. “The assailant was challenged by the victims’ dog at which time a shot was fired. The victims were able to flee out another door and gain safety outside.”

Sheriff’s deputies arrived and took the victims to a secure location.

“At the time of the arrival of the deputies, the victims believed the assailant was still inside the residence,” the spokesperson said. “[But] the gunman was not found in the house.”

Since the gunman has not yet been found, Sheriff Amos asked the community to “keep their doors and windows locked while in their residence and to call 911 or the Sheriff’s Office if they see strange or suspicious people on their property.”

The victims described the gunman as being 5’7” to 5’9” tall with a lean build. He was dressed in dark cloths and may have been wearing a ski mask. The gunman race was not known.

No injuries were reported in this crime. The condition of the dog has not yet been released.

Please contact the Orange Sheriff’s Office at (540) 672-1200 if you have any information concerning this crime.