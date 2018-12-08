× Virginia State Police investigating two vehicle crash in Louisa County

LOUISA CO., Va — Virginia State Police are investigating a head-on collision that happened on Saturday, December 1 around 5:40pm on Route 33. “The trooper’s preliminary investigation reveals that a 2012 Dodge Charger driven by a male, was traveling westbound on Route 33 when he crossed the center line coming into a curve and struck a 2012 Scion head on,” says Sergeant Keeli L. Hill. According to police, only one of the men in the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt.

Two adult male passengers were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The 19-year-old female driver of the Scion was taken to the hospital along with the 16-year-old passenger and 5-month-old infant who have been taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The infant was in a child safety seat, but the 19 and 16 year old were not wearing seat belts.

Charges are pending.