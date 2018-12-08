× Mayor, superintendent join Richmond students march for more funding

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras and Mayor Levar Stoney joined students and community members in demanding that the state increase education funding.

The RPS March for More began Saturday morning at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School and ended at the State Capitol building.

“We are here today to demand a future where all children in Virginia, of all backgrounds, receive a world-class education that prepares them to pursue their greatest dreams – whatever they may be,” RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras said. “It’s time to do right by our children by putting real dollars on the table for the Commonwealth’s schools and it’s time for the state to do their part.”

Best part of #MarchForMore today? Our students. They were simply amazing. I’m SO proud of them. Here’s De’Jah Waller, senior at Armstrong HS, addressing the crowd on the steps of the Capitol. If we REALLY respect our students, we need to listen to them. #MoreBetterStronger pic.twitter.com/2flVwSXKn8 — Jason Kamras (@JasonKamras) December 8, 2018

According to RPS, Richmond’s per student funding has decreased by 19-percent and statewide funding is down 9-percent despite economic growth in the city and an increase in the student population.

“We have been asked to do more with less and we have continuously made cuts to the point that we can’t cut anymore,” said RPS School Board Chairwoman Dawn Page.

While the state is only required to own 45-percent of education funding, RPS reports that Virginia localities efforts to account for insufficient funds has the state owning about 57-percent of total funding.The district is applying pressure ahead of the General Assembly’s legislation season, which convenes on Jan. 9.

I’m committed! Join me to fight for more funding for better schools and stronger students before the General Assembly this January! Make your voices heard! #MoreBetterStronger #MarchforMore pic.twitter.com/0wzJlOO2h8 — Levar M. Stoney (@LevarStoney) December 8, 2018

“Today, I come here to stand with leaders from across the Commonwealth who care about public education,” Mayor Levar Stoney said. “Localities throughout the state cannot do this alone. We need help and we’re looking for our state leaders and legislators to stand up for our kids.”

A teacher led RedforEd March is scheduled for Jan. 28 and will also march to the capitol.

Are you tired of being shortchanged? Are you ready to March for More!!!#MarchForMore #MoreBetterStronger pic.twitter.com/8Un7nrRYfd — Levar M. Stoney (@LevarStoney) December 8, 2018

I love our students. They’re brilliant, inspiring, and wise beyond their years. Take a min to listen to Aissatou Barry, 10th grader at Richmond Community, speak at a news conference today about why everyone needs to come out on Saturday to march for more state education funding. pic.twitter.com/ohtAQxcRz7 — Jason Kamras (@JasonKamras) December 5, 2018