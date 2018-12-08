Arrest made, police ID victim in deadly Petersburg shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. — Authorities said one person is behind bars and additional arrests are expected after a man was fatally shot in a public housing neighborhood in Petersburg Friday evening.

Capt. Emanuel Chambliss with the Petersburg Bureau of Police said officers were called to the 2300 block of Navajo Court for the report of a person shot just before 6:10 p.m.

That is where officers found 31-year-old Rakeem Davis of Petersburg suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, Chambliss said.

Davis transported to an area hospital where he died of his injuries.

“One arrest has been made in connection with this incident and more are expected,” Chambliss said. “We would like to thank the public for their assistance in this investigation which aided in the quick apprehension of the subject we have in custody.”

Police urged anyone who saw or heard anything in the area to call the Petersburg Bureau of Police at 804-732-4222 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or by sending a tip by downloading the P3tips App to your phone or by going to P3tips.com.