Gunman wearing black bandana robs Chesterfield convenience store

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are searching for the gunman who robbed a Chesterfield convenience store Saturday night.
Lt. David Samuels with Chesterfield Police said a man walked into Fast Mart store at 20867 Woodpecker Road around 5:50 p.m., brandished a firearm and demanded money.
“The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the area,” Samuels said.
Police said no one was injured.
Police described the suspect as a black male, about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing between 150-160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, black pants, a grey hooded sweat shirt with a black bandana covering his face.
Police said their investigation is ongoing.
If you have information that could help detectives, call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or via the P3 app.
