Ashley Lewis surprises sick children: ‘I hope you love your gifts’

RICHMOND, Va. -- It's the season of giving in Richmond and the CBS 6 Month of Giving is upon us. Ashley Lewis went shopping for toys and then dropped them off to sick children.

“We just arrived to the pediatric unit at the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU,” Lewis said. “We’ve got the gifts. I’m so excited and I can’t wait to see the smiles on their faces.”

One child received a stuffed porcupine that she promptly named Fuzzy.

“I hope you love your gifts," Lewis said. "You deserve nothing but the best -- and Happy Holidays!"

The CBS 6 Month of Giving is made possible with help from our friends at Crossroads Ford. Look for new Month of Giving segments each day on CBS 6 News.