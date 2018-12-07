South Richmond Rotary Annual Corvette Raffle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - The Annual Corvette Raffle is one of South Richmond Rotary’s most popular fundraisers each year, raising money for great causes in our community. This year the raffle will benefit Veterans and Athletes United, as well as Operation Healing Forces, both of which help veterans throughout the Commonwealth. The President of South Richmond Rotary, John O’Reilly joined us to share more details about this upcoming event.

The winner of this year’s raffle will be announced on Saturday, March 23rd at 10:30pm, during the Rotary’s Casino Night event. You can learn more about that event by going to their website www.southrichmondrotary.com or by giving them a call at 804-539-7408. You can also find them on Facebook @SouthRichmondRotary.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE ROTARY CLUB OF SOUTH RICHMOND}