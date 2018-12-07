Reba surprises VCU students with pizza during last week of school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- As part of the CBS 6 Month of Giving, Reba Hollingsworth chose to treat some VCU students with some pizza on the last week of class.

As a reward for their hard work, Hollingsworth surprised some VCU students, including her own.

“We just want to say thank you for working so hard this whole year,” said Hollingworth. “I know you guys are stressed right now because I know my students are stressed, so we just wanted to thank you, guys. All we ask is that you… return the goodness and kindness to someone else.”

“I am super proud of you guys. You guys have worked so hard,” Hollingworth told her class.

To show their appreciation, Hollingsworth’s broadcast journalism class gave her a giant handmade card filled with kind notes and flowers.

The CBS 6 Month of Giving is made possible with help from our friends at Crossroads Ford. Look for new Month of Giving segments each day on CBS 6 News.