× ‘We are here for you:’ Local community colleges offer assistance to Virginia College students

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — “We are here for you.”

That’s the message from two local community colleges to those students and their families who were left scrambling after Virginia College abruptly closed earlier this week.

John Tyler Community College and Reynolds Community College have announced that they have support staff in place to help Virginia College students who are impacted by the closure.

The school’s parent company, Education Corp. of America, decided to shut down after its accrediting agency suspended accreditation citing numerous concerns, including educational outcomes for students.

“We are sorry these students are facing this disruption to their education,” says Dr. Bill Fiege, vice president of learning and student success at Tyler.

The schools say they will provide one-on-one assistance for the students. This includes reviewing their transcripts, coursework, and planning their next steps; and potentially transferring credits.

“They are part of our community, and their futures matter to us. Tyler and Reynolds want to help them get back in class as quickly as possible, so they can complete their education, launch their careers, and realize their dreams,” Fiege added.

John Tyler Community College offers programs in business; information technology and networking; electricity; and more. Classes are taught at its Midlothian Campus, Chester Campus and online. To talk to a Tyler advisor, Virginia College students are invited to contact Wendy Byerly at 804-706-5225 or advising@jtcc.edu.

Reynolds Community College offers programs in business; culinary arts; information systems technology; medical records coding; and more. Classes are taught at its suburban Parham Road Campus, urban Downtown Campus, rural Goochland Campus, and online. Students are encouraged to visit the Enrollment Services Office at any Reynolds campus or call the college’s Information Center at 804-371-3000. Culinary Arts students, specifically, are encouraged to contact Chef Jesse Miller at 804-523-5070 or jmiller@reynolds.edu.

Virginia College students forced to find new college plans

One of those students affected was Sarah Meyls.

“It makes me really sad, angry and sad,” Meyls said.

Meyls’ family paid the school 40,000 dollars over the past two years as she worked to get her associate’s degree to become an occupational therapy assistant.

just one externship away from graduating in April, Meyls received a bombshell email in her inbox Wednesday.

“All of the sudden there is this email saying the school was getting shut down,” Meyls said. “I was devastated. I mean I cried just eating my lunch, everything we’ve worked so hard for.”