× Explore the Congo at Virginia Museum of Fine Arts

RICHMOND, Va. – The newest exhibit at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts has opened, and it explores the history of the tribes along the Congo River. Congo Masks: Masterpieces of Central Africa will run through February 24th, 2019, and includes more than 130 unique masks dating from the 17th to 20th centuries.

The VMFA is located at 200 N. Boulevard in Richmond. For more information about this exhibit, and get your tickets to see it for yourself, you can give them a call at 804-340-1400 or visit them online at www.VMFA.museum. You can also check them out on Facebook @myVMFA.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE VIRGINIA MUSEUM OF FINE ARTS}