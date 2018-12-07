× Dinwiddie school evacuated due to smell of fumes after heating system ran out of gas

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — A Dinwiddie County elementary school was evacuated as a precaution due to a strong smell of fumes inside the school.

The incident occurred at Southside Elementary Friday afternoon.

The heating system ran out of gas but continued to run, which caused a combustion and released some fumes from the roof, according to Dinwiddie County Public Schools spokesperson Christie Clarke.

Clarke said all students were evacuated and moved to the school’s gym.

Dinwiddie Fire and Ems were called when several students complained of headaches. Those students were evacuated, but not transported to the hospital.

Clarke says all students returned to their classrooms and were dismissed on time.

Dinwiddie Schools are investigating how and why the heating unit was not refilled by its fueling contractor.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.