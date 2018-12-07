RICHMOND, Va.– City Singers Youth Choirs presents “The Snowy Day, by Ezra Jack Keats”

at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 1925 Grove Avenue

City Singers Youth Choirs will present a delightful alternative to the loud, busy and sometime overwhelming parades of the season. The story and song combo concert, featuring the beloved children’s book The Snowy Day, by Ezra Jack Keats will be family and sensory friendly. “We wanted to musically highlight one of the most charming children’s books ever made, and along the way we ended up with a stress-free way for families to enjoy the season,” says City Singers director, Leslie Dripps.

CBS 6’s Antoinette Essa, will narrate and along with the choirs will feature vocalist Kimberly Fox-Knight, pianist Daniel Stipe and on oboe, George Pavelis. All ages are welcome to this family and sensory-friendly concert! “Ezra Jack Keats’s The Snowy Day: A Wintry Mix of Story and Song” is BYOB–that’s Bring Your Own Book–and read along as we sing through the city with Peter!

what: “Ezra Jack Keats’s The Snowy Day: A Wintry Mix of Story and Song”

when: Saturday, Dec 8, 2018

time: 11:00 am concert

where: Tabernacle Baptist Church (1925 Grove Ave, Richmond, VA 23220)