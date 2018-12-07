Chesterfield murder suspect’s mother and brother arrested in murder-for-hire plot
When first major winter storm of the season arrives
CLOSINGS/DELAYS: Find Virginia closings and delays here

Christmas Classics from George Harris

Posted 11:34 am, December 7, 2018, by

RICHMOND, Va - Music composer George Harris stopped by the studio to perform two classic Christmas songs. He played "I'll Be Home for Christmas" and "The Christmas Song."