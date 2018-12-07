Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va.-- CarMax Tacky Light Run

Saturday, December 8th

Step into a tacky wonderland filled with lights, elves, the big man himself...and more! This 6k course shows off Midlothian’s best display of tacky lights. You’ll see dozens of homes with over-the-top tacky lights in the Walton Park neighborhood, including the famous Dawnridge Ct. Run (or walk) with thousands of other nice-listers and find out the true meaning of holiday spirit. Make sure to bring your smartphones because you’ll be snapping tons of photos while you’re out there… Even shameless selfies. So grab your favorite Tacky holiday sweater, find anything you can that lights up or glows, hang your stockings by the chimney with care, and get your milk and cookies ready because Santa is coming early this year!

The course starts and finishes on Woolridge Road adjacent to Mines Park. You’ll weave your way through the Walton Park neighborhood, where you will be dazzled with lights and sights from the North Pole and beyond.

Santa’s Workshop will be open on Friday, December 7 from 4-6:30 p.m. at American Family Fitness Midlothian, 12900 Amfit Way, Midlothian, VA 23114 and Saturday, December 8 from 3-5:30 p.m. at the North Pole at Mid-Lothian Mines Park. A Photo ID required for packet pick-up. You may pick up a packet for another pre-registered participant, provided you have a copy of their photo ID.

For more information visit https://www.sportsbackers.org/events/tacky-light-run/