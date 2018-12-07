× VCU rescinds Bill Cosby’s honorary doctorate

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Commonwealth University Board of Visitors voted Friday to rescind Bill Cosby’s honorary doctoral degree following the entertainer’s April conviction of aggravated indecent assault. Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted Andrea Constand at his Philadelphia-area home in 2004.

“This action — historic in precedent at VCU — reaffirms our university’s staunch commitments to treating all people with decency and respect and to the complete elimination of sexual misconduct,” a statement from

Rector Phoebe P. Hall read. “The appalling and despicable actions for which Mr. Cosby was convicted in court are antithetical to the standards of conduct we expect of every member of the VCU community, including those with whom our name is associated.”

A university spokesperson said VCU was “unaware of any wrongdoing” at the time of Cosby’s honor in 2008.

“Given his time in court, it is clear that Mr. Cosby does not reflect our values and should no longer be affiliated with our university,” Hall’s statement continued. ” We will continue to ensure that VCU welcomes and supports everyone and wholly commits to the highest ethical standards, including our stated core values of accountability and integrity.”

Dozens of other universities around the nation began to rescind Cosby’s honorary degrees years ago after the allegations again him surfaced.

Earlier this year, Cosby was sentenced to three to 10 years in a state prison for the sex crime.