Bean-filled holiday dishes

RICHMOND, Va - Registered Dietician Valerie Agyeman from Flourish Heights showed us how to use beans in our holiday dishes. She make crispy chickpea cakes, black bean brownies, 20 minute skillet pasta and kidney beans spread on crostini. Valerie talked about how beans are a power house nutritional food. You can see more tips and recipes from Valerie at http://flourishheights.com/