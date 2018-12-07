RICHMOND, Va - Registered Dietician Valerie Agyeman from Flourish Heights showed us how to use beans in our holiday dishes. She make crispy chickpea cakes, black bean brownies, 20 minute skillet pasta and kidney beans spread on crostini. Valerie talked about how beans are a power house nutritional food. You can see more tips and recipes from Valerie at http://flourishheights.com/
Bean-filled holiday dishes
-
Pesto Pasta Magic
-
Making Culinary Magic in the Kitchen
-
Healthier Holiday Dishes
-
Vegan Spiced Sweet Potato Donuts
-
Richmond Restaurant Week arrives; here are all the mouth-watering menus
-
-
Handling your pets when guests come over
-
Packing for your pet
-
Cheesy Pumpkin Pasta
-
Staying healthy for the holidays
-
Chef K Cooking Cuban
-
-
Celebrate National Pasta Month with Carrabba’s Italian Grill
-
The Kitchen Magician’s Shrimp Piccata
-
Exciting salad ideas with Scott Hoyland