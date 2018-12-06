Williamsburg Inn’s Pan Roasted Brussels Sprouts

RICHMOND, Va - Executive Chef Travis Brust from Williamsburg Inn showed us a delicious way to prepare Brussels sprouts. He pan roasted them then added a toasted walnut and lemon vinaigrette.
https://www.colonialwilliamsburghotels.com/accommodations/williamsburg-inn/
Pan Roasted Brussels Sprouts
Pancetta, Grain Mustard,
Toasted Walnut and Lemon Vinaigrette
Serves 6
Ingredients – for the Brussels sprouts
2 Tbsp Extra virgin olive oil
¼ cup Pancetta, fine diced
1 each Shallot, minced
12 each Brussels sprouts, shaved thinly
1 each Fresh pimento pepper, fine minced
1 Tbsp Grain mustard
Kosher salt & fresh cracked black pepper
Method - for the Brussels sprouts
* In a sauté pan over medium-high heat, add the oil and pancetta, cook for one minute
* Add the shallots and cook for one minute then add the shaved Brussels sprouts
* Sauté the sprouts till wilted, add the pimento pepper and mustard, cook for one more minute
* Season the mixture with salt and pepper
Toasted Walnut and Lemon Vinaigrette
Serves 6
Ingredients – for the vinaigrette
½ each Shallot, fine minced
2 each Lemon, zest and juice
2 Tbsp Honey
2 Tbsp Extra virgin olive oil
2 Tbsp Walnut oil
Kosher salt & fresh cracked black pepper
Method - for the vinaigrette
* In a bowl, mix the shallots and lemon juice and zest and honey till well combined
* Stir in the oils till combined
* Season the mixture with salt and pepper