Williamsburg Inn’s Pan Roasted Brussels Sprouts

RICHMOND, Va - Executive Chef Travis Brust from Williamsburg Inn showed us a delicious way to prepare Brussels sprouts. He pan roasted them then added a toasted walnut and lemon vinaigrette.

https://www.colonialwilliamsburghotels.com/accommodations/williamsburg-inn/

Pan Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Pancetta, Grain Mustard,

Toasted Walnut and Lemon Vinaigrette

Serves 6

Ingredients – for the Brussels sprouts

2 Tbsp Extra virgin olive oil

¼ cup Pancetta, fine diced

1 each Shallot, minced

12 each Brussels sprouts, shaved thinly

1 each Fresh pimento pepper, fine minced

1 Tbsp Grain mustard

Kosher salt & fresh cracked black pepper

Method - for the Brussels sprouts

* In a sauté pan over medium-high heat, add the oil and pancetta, cook for one minute

* Add the shallots and cook for one minute then add the shaved Brussels sprouts

* Sauté the sprouts till wilted, add the pimento pepper and mustard, cook for one more minute

* Season the mixture with salt and pepper

Toasted Walnut and Lemon Vinaigrette

Serves 6

Ingredients – for the vinaigrette

½ each Shallot, fine minced

2 each Lemon, zest and juice

2 Tbsp Honey

2 Tbsp Extra virgin olive oil

2 Tbsp Walnut oil

Kosher salt & fresh cracked black pepper

Method - for the vinaigrette

* In a bowl, mix the shallots and lemon juice and zest and honey till well combined

* Stir in the oils till combined

* Season the mixture with salt and pepper