The BEST PART of Petersburg

RICHMOND, Va. - With the holiday season in full swing, there are a number of events going on throughout the Commonwealth, and in the Petersburg area in particular. Martha Burton, the Tourism Director for Petersburg Area Regional Tourism, joined us to tell us about just a few.

Henricus Historical Park will be hosting their Three Centuries of Virginia Christmas event Saturday, December 8th from noon to 5pm. The park is located at 251 Henricus Park Road in Chester. For more information, you can give them a call at 804-748-1611 or visit them online at www.henricus.org.

Then, on December 9th, you can take the 2018 Historic Petersburg Holiday Homes Tour in the Poplar Lawn Historic District of Petersburg. That event will run from noon to 5pm. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 the day of the event. To learn more, you can go to their website, www.petersburghomestour.com.

From December 7th through December 9th, the Violet Bank Museum will hold candlelight tours from 6pm to 8pm. The museum is located at 303 Virginia Avenue in Colonial Heights. For more information, you can give them a call at 804-520-9395 or go online to www.colonialheightsva.gov.

“A Christmas Memory” presented by the Illuminated Stage Theatre Company will be running at the Beacon Theatre from December 14th through December 16th. The theatre is located at 401 N. Main Street in Hopewell. To get your tickets, you can give them a call at 804-454-7011 or visit them online at www.illuminatedstage.org.

The Petersburg Area Art League will be hosting their “Trees of Christmas” event from December 14th through December 29th. It will be at the Petersburg Area Art League, located at 7 E. Old Street in Petersburg. To learn more, you can visit them online atwww.facebook.com/PetersburgAreaArtLeague or give them a call at 804-861-4611.

Pamplin Historic Park will host their “Experience Christmas Past” event Saturday, December 15th from 10am to 4pm. The park is located at 6125 Boydton Plank Road in Petersburg. All the activities are included in the park admission, and children under 5 get in for FREE. For more information, you can give them a call at 804-861-2408 or visit them online at www.pamplinpark.org.

To see a complete list of events throughout the Petersburg area, and learn even more about the ones listed above, you can give Petersburg Area Regional Tourism a call at 804-861-1666 or visit them online at www.petersburgarea.org.

