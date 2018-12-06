Winter Storm headed to Virginia: How much snow in Richmond?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is looking more likely that a Winter Storm will impact Virginia on Sunday. How much (or how little) snow the winter storm brings to metro-Richmond will become clearer as the storm moves across the country. Saturday continues to look dry and cold in Richmond, with increasing cloud cover in the afternoon and Saturday evening.

The storm system will move from the Southwest U.S., across the southern U.S., and into the Southeast now through Sunday.

Model solutions show a wide range of scenarios, from very little precipitation to an all-out winter storm.

Some models call for less than an inch of snow in the metro-Richmond area.

Other models put the total between 1" and 3" of snow.

The current thinking is that a wintry mix will approach central Virginia on Sunday, with periods of sleet, snow, and rain lasting through the night and ending on Monday.

Accumulating snowfall will be likely with this system, especially in areas southwest of Richmond.

The winter storm will exit the region Monday afternoon, with cold and dry weather Tuesday and Wednesday.

Too early for specific totals, but here are our chances of getting at least 1" of snow Sun-Mon. #RVAwx #VAwx @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/zQyEirMh1s — Zach Daniel (@ZachDanielCBS6) December 5, 2018