Police seek mystery man who jumped on Richmond car

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police released video and a photo of a man who was wanted for damaging a car on Halloween night in Richmond.

Officers hoped someone would recognize the man and share his name with police.

The video was recorded at about 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 31 along the 400 block of Gilmer Street in Richmond.

"Several people, including the suspect in the photo, climbed atop a parked vehicle and jumped on the car roof before leaping from the vehicle," a Richmond Police spokesperson said. "There was over $5,000 of damage done to the car. Persons suspected of destruction of property that amounts to $1,000 or more can face a felony charge."

Detectives ask anyone who can identify this person or anyone else who damaged property that evening to call Fourth Precinct Detective B. Plaskett at (804) 646-6619 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, online at http://www.7801000.com or by downloading and using the P3 Tips app on Apple and Android devices. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.