Police investigate double shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police investigating a double shooting in Richmond that took place around 10 p.m. Thursday night.

One victim was found at 30th and Hull St. Road and another at the 3000 block of Stockton St. a few blocks over.

K9 and detectives are on scene and Crime Insider sources say shell casings from a rifle as well as a mask were found on scene.

Witnesses say they heard more than a dozen shots ring out.

Both victims have been taken to VCU medical center, one with life-threatening injuries according to Crime Insider sources.

This is a developing story.