RICHMOND, Va - Richmond Animal League wants to clear the shelters in time for Christmas in an initiative they call Operation Silent Night. For the 8th year, RAL will offer reduced adoption fees. They are also looking for foster homes during this time. Once the shelter is empty, they are inviting patrons to join a Luminaria Ceremony to light up the night and listen to the beautiful silence of an empty shelter.

Operation Silent Night runs from December 7th through December 22nd at the Richmond Animal League. The Luminaria Ceremony is on December 22nd at 5:30pm at 11401 International Dr., North Chesterfield. For all the details go to http://www.ral.org/operation_silent_night/.