Nikki-Dee encourages others to be a giver of time this Christmas

PETERSBURG, Va. -- As part of the CBS 6 Month of Giving, Nikki-Dee chose to visit with residents of the Dunlop Home in Petersburg.

"A lot of times we think of Christmas as a time of cheer, but did you know that there are countless people who are saddened by the holidays? Some have recently lost a loved one and this is their first holiday season without them; some are sick and cannot join in the holiday spirit; some are lonely or feel forgotten when all they see is others enjoying time with family and friends," Nikki-Dee said. "That is why I chose to visit my friends at the Dunlop Home in Petersburg. Of course presents are wonderful (and we brought some), but sometimes our time is the best gift of all. I truly enjoyed chatting, laughing, and loving on my new friends. These are some of the most special people I’ve ever gotten to meet and I wouldn’t trade my time with them for anything. This holiday season, I encourage you to be a giver of your time to others who may need it!"

