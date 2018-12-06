Months after fatal heroin OD, her friend is charged with homicide

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Nicole Coon was charged with homicide months after her friend Dynasty L. Anderson died of a drug overdose.

Coon, 29, sold Anderson, 33, the heroin on which she OD’d, according to Fredericksburg Police.

Anderson died in May 2018.

Coon was charged this week.

“On May 19 at approximately noon, the Fredericksburg E-911 Communications Center received a report of a drug overdose at an apartment located in the 1000 block of Heritage Park Drive. Officers responded and located a black female unconscious and began performing life-saving measures, including giving the victim Narcan several times,” a Fredericksburg Police spokesperson said. ” The victim, later identified as Dynasty L. Anderson, 33, of Fredericksburg, was transported to a nearby hospital where she later died.”

A five-month investigation revealed Nicole Coon sold Anderson the drug, police said.

“On October 23, the Fredericksburg Circuit Court issued felony direct indictment on Nicole Coon for homicide, four counts of possession of a schedule I/II drug, two counts of distribution of a schedule I/II drug, and two counts of child abuse,” the police spokesperson continued. “Coon was served the direct indictment earlier this week and is currently incarcerated at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.”