Local businesses surprise veterans with cars as a thank you for their service

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Two local veterans in need of reliable transportation received a huge surprise earlier this week thanks to two local businesses.

Caliber Collision and GEICO teamed up to surprise the veterans with used vehicles as a way to say thank you for their service.

GEICO donated the two vehicles, which were restored by crews at Caliber Collision in Chesterfield who volunteered their time as a community service.

The business presented the veterans with the keys Wednesday.

The deserving veterans are 14-year Navy veteran Jerri Griffin and Army veteran Joey Burrell.

Griffin has been without a vehicle for two years. The married, mother of four children, has been relying on Uber rides and friends for their travel needs, commute to work as well as VA appointments.

Griffin’s husband, Che, is also a veteran of the Navy and is currently out of work while he receives medical care after suffering a back injury.

Burrell, an Army veteran, served two deployments during the Operation Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom Campaign.

Burrell and his family have been going through some difficult times after recently suffering the tragic loss of their 6-year-old son. Burrell’s wife, Shantel, has also been experiencing serious health issues.

The family did not own a car and relied solely on public transportation to get to work and frequent medical visits.

The car donations are part of the National Auto Body Council’s Recycled Rides program in which collision industry businesses team up to repair and donate cars to individuals in need of reliable transportation.

Griffin and Burrell were nominated for the program by Soldiers’ Angels, a nonprofit that provides support to active duty service members and veterans.