Join the Chesterfield County Police Department

RICHMOND, Va. - Serving as a police officer in your community can be a rewarding experience, and, right now, the Chesterfield County Police Department is looking for new recruits. Corporal Darryl Skinner and Master Officer Paulie Malatesta joined us to talk about how you can join them on the force.

The Chesterfield County Police Department is located at 10001 Ironbridge Road in Chesterfield. If you’re interested in learning more about working with the department, you can give them a call at 804-796-1769 or you can visit them online atwww.chesterfieldpd.com.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE CHESTERFIELD COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT}