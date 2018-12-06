WATCH LIVE: Memorial service for President George H.W. Bush in Texas

🎄Win tickets to Illuminate Light Show & Santa’s Village

Posted 11:05 am, December 6, 2018, by

How much do you love holiday lights? Don’t miss your chance to win a car-load pass to visit Central Virginia’s largest Drive-Thru Christmas Light Show: Illuminate & Santa’s Village.

It’s super simple to enter. Just click here to comment on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page.

We’ll announce two randomly selected winners on Thursday, Dec. 13.

Experience the ultimate light show all from the comfort of your vehicle as you drive through the park dazzled by nearly a million LED lights synchronized to music from your car radio.
It is fun for the entire family and there are lots of extras to experience, so make a night of it.

Click here if you would like to purchase tickets. 

Must reside in the Richmond/Petersburg Designated Market Area (“DMA”) as defined by The Nielsen Company. Per Facebook rules, we must mention this is in no way sponsored, administered, or associated with Facebook, Inc. By entering, entrants confirm they are 18+ years of age, release Facebook of responsibility, and agree to Facebook’s terms of use.

7 comments