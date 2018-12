Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - Chantel Olson knows what it's like to have a spouse serve overseas. The mother of two is an author, speaker and coach for military families. She joined us today to talk about her new book called Homefront Warriors that honors those left at home when their loved ones are serving. Chantel talked about her experience as a Homefront Warrior and what civilians can do to help.

