First major winter storm of the season arrives Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. -- The pieces are coming together for a strong storm near the area Sunday into Monday. Energy and moisture from near California and in the southern Plains will push eastward over the next couple of days. Our local weather will stay dry Friday and Saturday.

Snow will move into southwestern Virginia late Saturday night into Sunday morning. The snow will be fighting a lot of dry air across central and northern Virginia, and the snow may not fall in the metro until the afternoon.

Somewhat warmer air may arrive just above the surface in the metro, possibly producing a period of sleet and/or freezing rain. The chance of a mix is a bit higher south of Richmond. Far eastern and southeastern Virginia may see a mix, but rain will likely end up being the predominant precipitation type.

The storm will be to our south and then southeast from Sunday into Monday. Precipitation will taper off from northwest to southeast Monday morning into midday.

Since we are still a few days out, snowfall forecast totals are pretty difficult. The storm track changing by just 50 miles is the difference between not much of anything and heavy precipitation, so these numbers will be adjusted over the next few days.

There will likely be a sharp gradient from northeast to southwest across the metro, determined by how much mix or rain materializes. Eastern and southeastern Virginia will have a lot of rain keeping totals down. Dry air across northern Virginia may produce a very sharp cutoff of snow up around Culpeper and Fredericksburg.

This snowfall forecast is based on model trends, model consensus, regional influences and other various factors. The forecast is not based on one run of one particular model.

One certainty is that southwestern Virginia will be hardest hit. Snowfall totals in excess of 9 to 12 inches will be possible near and west Danville, and westward towards Roanoke.

A big wildcard for snow totals will be the amount of wintry mix that occurs. Sleet (ice pellets) and freezing rain (liquid rain freezing upon impact with the ground) will eat away at the snow totals.

(Note for those who look at snow maps on the internet: most of those maps do not differentiate between snow, sleet and freezing rain. Rather than a total "snowfall", it is a total of all the "frozen precipitation", so a 6" total isn't necessarily accurate.)

More updates to come on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The latest forecast can always be found here.

