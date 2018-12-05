Tired with lack of funding, Richmond Public School students organize a ‘March for More’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Public School students are demanding the state invest more money in their education.

Student leaders from each high school held a news conference Wednesday asking for more state funding, and calling on others to stand up for Virginia students.

The students say they are tired of the city cutting corners, so on Saturday they're holding a "March for More."

"Having to listen to coughing and sneezing because of the mold on the AC unit or grab a chair from another classroom because there aren't enough. Unacceptable.," one student organizer said.

Students are encouraging Richmond residents to march with them this Saturday. It begins at 10 a.m. at MLK middle school on Mosby street.