Thousands of students impacted after Virginia College abruptly closes

CHESTERFIELD, Va., -- Students and their families were left scrambling to find alternate schooling after a network of colleges around the nation abruptly announced they were closing Wednesday.

In an email sent to students at noon, Education Corporation of America CEO Stu Reed wrote "the Department of Education added requirements that made operating our schools more challenging."

One campus impacting Central Virginia is the Virginia College located at 7200 Midlothian Turnpike.

As students like Levia Jones walked into the school to take final exams she witnessed teachers with boxes emptying their desks.

"I feel like the CEO should’ve prepared people before like saying, 'We are really rocky people should start looking for other jobs and students should start trying to transfer,' but non of that happened," Jones said.

The 25-year-old mother of two was working towards a business degree to provide for her young family.

"On December 4, the Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges and Schools (ACICS) notified the Education Corporation of America, which operates Virginia College LLC, of its decision to withdraw, by suspension, the current grants of accreditation of all the institutions owned by Virginia College," read a press release about the closure.

A previous employee said the company knew about two years ago that Education Corporation of America was in trouble of losing accreditation.

Students were told that their last day would be on Friday.

