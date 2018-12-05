RICHMOND, Va. - Since 2010, the number of children with a peanut allergy has increased nearly 21%. We spoke to actress Tia Mowry, as well as Dr. Jacqueline Pongracic, the Head of Allergy and Immunology at the Children’s Hospital of Chicago, about the challenges of having a child with a peanut allergy. For more information on the “Talking Peanut Allergy” campaign, you can visit www.talkingpeanutallergy.com.
“Talking Peanut Allergy” Campaign
-
Sucking your baby’s pacifier might protect them from allergies
-
Experimental treatment helps 2 out of 3 peanut allergy sufferers, study finds
-
Treat Fall Allergies with Acupuncture
-
“You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown!”
-
🎄Dominion Energy Christmas Parade is this Saturday: ‘The Magic of Christmas’
-
-
🎅Snoopy to headline Dominion Energy Christmas Parade next Saturday
-
High school e-cigarette use has jumped nearly 80%. Now, the FDA wants new regulations
-
While America wages war on opioids, meth makes its comeback
-
Shell Raisers Shindig
-
More US children confirmed with paralyzing polio-like illness AFM
-
-
Storm chaser recalls Hurricane Isabel’s destruction to Central Virginia
-
Police issue warning ahead of Virginia Peanut Festival
-
Hershey will raise chocolate prices next year