RICHMOND, Va. - Since 2010, the number of children with a peanut allergy has increased nearly 21%. We spoke to actress Tia Mowry, as well as Dr. Jacqueline Pongracic, the Head of Allergy and Immunology at the Children’s Hospital of Chicago, about the challenges of having a child with a peanut allergy. For more information on the “Talking Peanut Allergy” campaign, you can visit www.talkingpeanutallergy.com.