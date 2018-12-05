RICHMOND, Va. - December 2nd through December 8th is National Influenza Vaccination Week, and it’s a great time to talk about the importance of the flu shot. Miranda Cobbs, a pharmacist at Walgreens, joined us to tell us more about how you can protect yourself against the flu and what to do should you get it! You can learn more about the flu vaccine by going to www.walgreens.com.
