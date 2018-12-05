Meet the Chesterfield teacher named ‘Art Teacher of the Year’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Spring Run Elementary teacher Michele Kelly loves teaching art.

"That's why I get up every day!" she said enthusiastically.

She especially loves teaching students how to express themselves using basic art elements.

"Line, color, shape, form, those types of things," she said. "I was one of those students who didn't necessarily have an easy time expressing myself through words and academics... but art was my thing."

She became more than just a "pretty good" art teacher.

"Well, she is amazing," Chesterfield County Public School Art Specialist Mike Gettings said. "She's got such a great heart. She's such a beautiful person. We are so proud that she's been named Teacher of the Year."

"To see their little faces light up and say, 'Oh my goodness! Wow! That's so cool!' Oh my gosh, that touches a teacher's heart more than anything," Kelly said.