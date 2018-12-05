× Man dies days after crash; Chesterfield driver charged

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Chesterfield man has died, several days after another driver hit his pick-up truck.

Harvey L. Parks, 71, passed away Tuesday, nearly one week after the November 29 crash at the intersection of River Road and Ivey Mill Road.

“A 2017 Freightliner box truck was traveling west on River Road. As the box truck approached the intersection of River Road and Ivey Mill Road, it crossed into the eastbound lane of River Road and struck a 2001 Dodge Ram, which was traveling east on River Road,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. “The driver of the Dodge, Harvey L. Parks, 71, was transported to an area hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.”

Those injuries proved to be fatal.

“The driver of the box truck, Brandon S. Adams, 26, of Chesterfield, was issued a summons for failing to yield while making a left turn,” the police spokesperson continued. “Police continue their investigation into this crash.”

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.