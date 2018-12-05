× Man shot at Chesterfield apartment complex

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in Chesterfield.

Police were called to the 4000 block of Hailey Crescent Drive, off Genito Road, in Midlothian at about 2:26 p.m.

There they found a man who had been shot one time.

“He was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. “At this time, this incident does not appear to be random.”

Police continue to investigate and urge anyone with information to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.