Officer-involved shooting on Cary Street in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond Police Officer shot someone on West Cary Street in Richmond, according to multiple sources.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett officers responded to a call of a man stabbing a woman.

Once on scene, the man did not obey an officer’s commands.

The circumstances surrounding the Wednesday morning shooting have not yet been officially disclosed by police.

The large police presence was visible Wednesday morning near the intersection of West Cary Street and South Meadow Street in Richmond.

BREAKING: Sources tell me a Richmond Police officer shot somebody near Cary and Meadow Streets in the Fan area. @CBS6 We are working to gather more information. #RVA — Melissa J. Hipolit (@MelissaCBS6) December 5, 2018

Employees at BP gas station on the corner of Cary and Meadow said no one was shot at their businesses, but detectives were in their parking lot.

“Cary Street [is closed] between Shields and Meadow Streets,” Richmond Police tweeted. “Avoid the area. Meadow Street to at Cary.”

