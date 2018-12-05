× 32nd Annual Court End Christmas

Sunday, December 9, noon – 5 pm at The Valentine, 1015 East Clay Street

The Valentine will host the Thirty-Second Annual Court End Christmas on Sunday December 9. Court End Christmas is a fun, annual tradition and the Valentine’s way of giving back to the Richmond community. This event features a wide array of activities, including free admission and shuttle transportation to seven historic sites in the area, including: The Valentine, the Valentine First Freedom Center, The John Marshall’s House, the Virginia State Capitol, Historic St. John’s Church, Monumental Church and the American Civil War Museum’s White House of the Confederacy.

Attendees will enjoy carriage rides, children’s activities, performances, refreshments, gift shops, tours and more. For the first time, Ardent Craft Ales and 103.7 PLAY will also be celebrating with us on Clay Street. This holiday event is open to visitors of all ages and family friendly. For more information on Court End Christmas, visit https://thevalentine.org/CourtEnd/ or Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/events/1192665884191852/

About the Valentine: The Valentine has been collecting, preserving and interpreting Richmond’s 400-year history for over a century. Located in the heart of historic downtown, the Valentine is a place for residents and tourists to discover the diverse stories that tell the broader history of this important region.