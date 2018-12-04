❄️Two chances for wintry weather this week, beginning Wednesday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be two chances to see winter weather in Central Virginia over the next week, beginning Wednesday morning.

An upper-level trough will move through the region tonight through early Wednesday, bringing scattered snow showers to the area.

Some areas west of Richmond will receive as much as a half an inch of snow, leading to some slick travel for the morning commute. A brief dusting is possible in other parts of the Piedmont and Tidewater, but this should be a non-disruptive event.

Cold and dry weather will resume Thursday through Saturday as high pressure remains in place over the region. A storm system will move from the Southwest U.S. across the southern U.S. and into the Southeast Wednesday through Sunday.

This storm system will interact with cold air in place, bringing wintry weather to parts of Virginia. Current model solutions show a wide range of scenarios, from very little precipitation to an all-out winter storm. The current thinking is that a wintry mix will approach central Virginia on Sunday, with periods of sleet, snow, and rain lasting through the night and ending on Monday.

Some areas across particularly southwest Virginia could see significant snowfall totals. It's much too early to speculate as to how much wintry weather we could see in Richmond, but the potential is still there for a decent early season snow. We'll continue to update you over the next few days as we lock in the most likely totals for our area.

