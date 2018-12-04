The Valentine’s “Court End Christmas”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - The Valentine is gearing up for its 32nd annual Court End Christmas. Eric V. Steigleder, Director of Public Relations and Marketing for The Valentine shared the exciting details. This free, fun, family event is the Valentine's way of giving back to the local community. There will be a wide array of activities for you to enjoy with seven historic sites to see including, he Valentine First Freedom Center, The John Marshall House, The Virginia State Capitol, Historic St. John's Church, Monumental Church and the American Civil War Museum's White House of the Confederacy.

Come on out and enjoy the festivities Sunday, December 9th from noon - 5pm at The Valentine located at 1015 E. Clay St. For more information go towww.thevalentine.org/CourtEnd