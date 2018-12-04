Suspect flees traffic stop into neighborhood; Uzi found in stopped vehicle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A traffic stop Tuesday was triggered by members of the Virginia State Police drug interdiction team, according to Crime Insider sources.

But once the car stopped on I-295 North near Mile Marker 9, the passenger took off running over a fence and to a house on Shenandoah Circle, according to Crime Insider sources.

"It's scary,” a neighbor in the subdivision said. “That could've been my door."

The man living in the house where the suspect showed up, told police that the fleeing passenger knocked and claimed to be a robbery victim, asking for a phone to use.

There was no need to call 9-1-1, though, because police were already swarming the area: a fire marshal that happened to be driving in the neighborhood, pointed him out.

"Bunch of cop cars. It was like 10 of them,” said Stella Umpierre, who lives nearby.

Crime Insider sources say that when the car was inspected, police found an Uzi in the back seat of the sedan.

After the passenger took off, the driver was quickly cuffed.

"We've never had problems here at all," said the woman, who did not want to be identified.

People living in the community, were stunned by the brazenness, saying he must have been running hard to get over the fence. That he was acting like a victim, they said was even worse.

"Just concerned with what was going on,” said Umpierre. “I thought someone got hurt, I figured it was more to it."