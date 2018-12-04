Zach Daniel uses Storm Rider to spread Christmas kindness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- It's become a favorite CBS 6 Christmas tradition. Each December, CBS 6 hosts a Month of Giving. It's our way to say thank you to the community through acts of kindness.

For the last few years, chief meteorologist Zach has driven around town offering rides to people waiting at bus stops.

This year, he took that experience up a notch by driving Storm Rider and bringing along Walter the Weather Dog.

The CBS 6 Month of Giving is made possible with help from our friends at Crossroads Ford. Look for new Month of Giving segments each day on CBS 6 News.