Man arrested for hammering ice pick-like tool through housemate’s genitals

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah – Police say a Utah man held his housemate at gunpoint, bound him to a chair and then told him he could choose between death in the desert or having a nail hammered through his genitals.

Jason Dee Maughn, 45, had a warrant out for his arrest since early September. According to charging documents, the assault occurred on August 30 in Salt Lake County when Maughn got into a fight that night with a man who was living in the home with him.

During the argument, Maughn allegedly held a shotgun to the other man's head and made him sit in a chair before handcuffing him to the arm rests.

Maughn then told the victim he could, "either be taken to the desert to be killed or Maughn could drive a nail into [victim's] penis," the document states.

Maughn allegedly told the other man he would shoot him if he tried to fight back.

The victim chose the latter of the two options, and Maughn used a rusty hammer to drive a tool resembling an ice pick through the victim's penis and into a board, according to the document.

Maughn then released the man, who sought medical attention the next morning.

Court records show Maughn was booked at the Salt Lake County Jail on Sunday and faces charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sex assault, mayhem and aggravated assault.

He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

Support is available 24/7 for those dealing with domestic violence. Visit the National Domestic Violence Hotline or call 1−800−799−7233 for resources and assistance. In an emergency, dial 911.